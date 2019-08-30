"He knows my number" - Ole to Zlatan

SHOWS:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (AUGUST 30, 2019) (MUTV - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING:

"If he was 28 not 38 next month it's a big difference, but Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), he's had a great time here and of course he's... he's still doing well, it was just unfortunate that he got his injury when he got it here. So who knows... he knows my number... he never rented my house but he was looking at it so it's, and we can speak our native language, if it's serious I'll always speak to Zlatan."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MEMBER OF THE MEDIA, ASKING MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, A QUESTION:

"Ole just on Zlatan, are you, would you seriously consider him coming back here? I mean you're laughing and joking a little bit about it."

4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, REPLYING TO MEMBER OF THE MEDIA'S QUESTION, SAYING:

"I don't think that will happen no. It's a, I think he's had his time at the club and he's been... he's been, he's had a fantastic career, I wouldn't expect him to be serious either when he says that."

STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told former Red Devils striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic that "he knows my number" if the Swede is serious about a return to Old Trafford.

Earlier in the week, Zlatan, now plying his trade with LA Galaxy in the MLS, taunted a return to Manchester, saying "I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United need me, I'm here," before adding "but Galaxy has me, so I'm sorry," while grinning.

When pushed if Solskjaer was seriously considering a return, the Norwegian confirmed he believed that Zlatan's "had his time at the club."

Ibrahimovic spent an injury-laden two seasons at Manchester United, scoring 29 goals in 53 appearances.

United face a trip to Southampton on Saturday (August 31) and were on Friday (August 30) drawn in Group L in the UEFA Europa League alongside Astana, Partizan and AZ Alkmaar.