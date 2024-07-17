Knoxville hospital, armory take in residents evacuated from health care facility after deadly crash
Knoxville hospital, armory take in residents evacuated from health care facility after deadly crash
Knoxville hospital, armory take in residents evacuated from health care facility after deadly crash
Police allege the suspect killed his wife in 2022 before murdering dozens of other women
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
Quebec's provincial police conducted an operation in Oka to prevent the illegal dumping of hazardous materials into the Lake of Two Mountains, without warning the Kanehsatà:ke band council.About 10 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and provincial roadside inspectors stopped and checked trucks going through Oka on Monday morning.The local Kanien'kehá:ka community and residents of nearby Oka have complained for months about truckers illegally dumping waste in Kanehsatà:ke, 50 kilometres west of Montreal, whic
Brenda Natali Morales, Miguel Carcamo, William Killian, and 1-year-old Wesley Killian were allegedly shot to death by Shane Killian, per authorities
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
The star told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he turned to jiu-jitsu to lose weight, saying “I just feel more comfortable”
A report naming Sandy Hill one of Canada's most liveable neighbourhoods was met with surprise and even ridicule online, as some wondered how it could ignore the safety issues, public drug use and social disorder that plague parts of the area.In Sandy Hill itself, the view was mixed, as residents celebrated the area's green space, diversity and community spirit while acknowledging its challenges.Real estate firm RE/MAX released its 2024 Liveability Report last week. It relied in part on a Leger s
An out-of-town police officer shot and killed an individual early Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to two law enforcement sources.
"He was my rock and did so much for anyone and everyone he knew," said Cody Jay Pope's partner, Cheryl Holzknecht
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
The Lethbridge Police Service issued 194 tickets and made a dozen arrests in response to a couple of events that brought an influx of people and vehicles into the southern Alberta city over the weekend.One was a gathering of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and its supporters, who were in town to celebrate the opening of a new Lethbridge clubhouse. The other was the annual Street Machine Weekend, a celebration of cars and car culture.Police monitoring of the Street Machine event resulted in 10 a
Concerns are being raised about federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to close supervised consumption sites should the party win the next election. Last week, Poilievre told reporters that a future Conservative government would shutter supervised consumption sites "next to schools, playgrounds, anywhere else that they endanger the public and take lives."He also characterized the sites as "drug dens.""These are not drug dens," said Helen Jennens, who lost both her sons to o
Robyn Rogers, 44, was arrested on Thursday, July 11 and charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been convicted of accepting bribes of cash, gold and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen.
The man known as the "Balaclava Rapist" has been granted full parole as he serves three consecutive life sentences. Larry Takahashi, 71, has been living in Vancouver since he was granted day parole in 2016. Jasmine King reports.
“This was quite a surprise,” said Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian
The families of five young Israeli women serving in the Israel Defense Forces who were kidnapped on October 7 have released photographs from their early days in captivity in Gaza.