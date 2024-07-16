Kobe Bryant’s dad and former NBA player Joe dies aged 69

Joe Bryant, the father of NBA Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant, has died.

He was 69 years old.

Bryant, a former NBA player, recently suffered a massive stroke, La Salle head coach Fran Dunphy said Tuesday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bryant’s death comes four and a half years after his 41-year-old son Kobe and his 13-year-old granddaughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash, along with seven others, on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California.

Joe Bryant and former Los Angeles Lakers' Derek Fisher arrive for a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in February 2020 (AP)

Bryant, who was known as “Jellybean” for his love of sweets, was a first-round draft pick for the Golden State Warriors in 1975. He then ended up back in his hometown of Philadelphia to play for the Sixers.

He married Pam Cox in 1975 and their son, Kobe, was born in 1978.

Bryant spent four seasons with the Sixers before playing for the San Diego Clippers for three seasons and then went on to play with the Houston Rockets. In 1983, Bryant played in Italy and France before he retired in 1992.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 in in Calabasas, California (Getty Images)

Bryant later began his coaching career with the Los Angeles Sparks from 2005 to 2007.

While Bryant and his son Kobe were close during his high school years, once Kobe joined the Los Angeles Lakers and began what would be his Hall of Fame career in the NBA, their relationship became strained. Bryant had made no public comment about his son’s death.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa shared a tribute to her father-in-law on her Instagram stories following his passing.

"Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father in law’s passing," Vanessa wrote in a post on Instagram Stories.

“We hoped things would’ve been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to the family.”