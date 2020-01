News of Kobe Bryant's death has sent shockwaves through the world and particularly Los Angeles, where he spent 20 years playing for the Lakers and winning five championships.

Fans quickly gathered to honour Bryant, 41, outside the Staples Center, where celebrities and musicians were gearing up for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

A helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., killed nine people, including the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna, 13.