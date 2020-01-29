Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site in Calabasas Investigated by NTSB

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board on January 28 worked to determine the cause of the fatal helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Nine people died in the January 26 crash, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan were all on board, media reported.

Footage from the NTSB shows investigators using a drone to fly above the crash site.

After news of the crash broke, vigils and tributes were made around the world honoring Bryant’s legacy.

On Tuesday, fans held a vigil outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ home arena and memorialized Bryant by tossing wads of paper at a small trash can while yelling “Kobe” – a longstanding fan tradition indicating a wish for Bryant-like success.

The NBA postponed the Lakers-Clippers game scheduled for Tuesday, "out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the league said in a statement. Credit: National Transportation Safety Board via Storyful