Kobe Bryant Launches a New Line of Grooming Products

Shortly after self-described entrepreneur Matthias Metternich set out to create a line of men’s skincare that catered to athletes in May 2017, a connection put him in touch with former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant. They met at Bryant’s office, near his home in Newport Beach, California. “A studio space where he does a lot of his creative thinking,” Metternich describes the Oscar winner’s space. “Very not corporate.” Metternich brought hundreds of straight-out-of-a-laboratory vials filled with potential scents for deodorants and body washes, and kicked off the pitch by talking about the science behind his new brand. Kobe, perhaps unsurprisingly, committed as only Kobe can. He unscrewed each and every vial. He smelled every fragrance. He wanted to know: what energizing properties does this have? What are scent families and which ones sell best? What notes was this fragrance supposed to have? (Kobe Bryant would then announce if he got those notes.) Eventually, Bryant took some of the deodorants with him to test out. And then he asked a question that made Metternich’s day: how could he, Kobe Bryant, extremely vocal five-time NBA champ, become a founding partner in the line, rather than just a typical athlete ambassador?

Today, a year and a half after that first meeting, Metternich and Bryant are launching Art of Sport, a men’s grooming line consisting of deodorant, a 2-in-1 body and hair wash, bar soap, and sunscreen geared towards athletes. And Kobe isn’t the only athlete on the payroll. Houston Rockets MVP James Harden, on-the-verge-of-superstardom receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers Juju Smith-Schuster, Chicago Cubs slugger Javier Baez, and several other professional athletes from the worlds of surfing and motocross are also involved, and helped test the product. And while they certainly help with publicity, it’s hard to find a better group of people to test body washes and deodorants than gymrat athletes who sweat as professional obligation.

Metternich says the products went through a development process that involved 500 or 600 iterations of each. Each step along the way was fueled by athlete feedback. The comments ranged from thoughts on branding decisions “to Sage [Erickson, a professional surfer] saying, ‘You know, the sunscreen is still running in my in my eyes as I'm competing in the ocean,’” Metternich explains. Bryant, he adds, who would frequently text Metternich at 3 a.m. to talk about details. Like, really small, obsessives-only details. As in, how green should the green on a deodorant label be?

Art of Sport is founded on the idea that sports-geared grooming products are more about marketing than performance. “When we started to work this idea,” Metternich says, “we literally walked the aisles of every major retailer and saw sunscreen that said 'sport.' We saw body wash and deodorant that said 'sport' on it. When we turned those products around and looked at the formula, we didn't see anything that was particularly innovative.”

In the immortal words of Rick Ross, those brands were not shooting with these athletes in the gym. Art of Sport can claim otherwise. Bryant told Sports Illustrated that even though his playing days are over, he still hits the gym every day at 4 a.m. But these days, he does so while smelling like “citrus, green pear and hints of spring leaves”—the scent notes of Bryant’s favorite deodorant from the new line dubbed “Compete.” “The number of phone calls I’ve had from Kobe to say that he’s out of deodorant and to send him more is just shocking to me,” Metternich told SI. (He downplayed this in our conversation, though: “[Bryant’s] using a normal amount of deodorant.”)

But unlike a couple years ago when he was in the league, Bryant now has his post-gym time to himself. His post-playing career already includes an Oscar win for an animated short based on a poem he wrote titled “Dear Basketball,” and he’s also a major investor in the sports drink Body Armor. “[Bryant] is a very shrewd operator and he understands what the future of sports and sports brands should look like,” Metternich says.

Bryant will fight an uphill battle with Art of Sport. While celebrity grooming lines are the norm for women, famous men have had a much harder time getting guys to care about what they use in the shower or what’s in their medicine cabinet. There are very few examples of male celebrities running successful skincare lines. Ryan Seacrest has a collection that hasn’t exactly blown up. Bachelor alum Nick Viall launched The Polished Gent in 2017—it did not live to see 2018. There are few other examples. The space might be opening up, though. Earlier this year, David Beckham launched House 99, his own line of cosmetics. Centering a new assortment of grooming products around sports, and what athletes use, seems like a smart way to connect with men. A professional NBA player kickstarted men’s obsessions with sneakers—maybe Kobe can be the Michael Jordan of skincare.

Art of Sport may have a head start, considering Bryant’s already built himself into a successful brand. We can recover from workouts (or hangovers) like him thanks to his sports drink. We can wear the same sneakers he does, thanks to a line of signature shoes that continues to put out new models even into his retirement. And now we can smell like him, too. Consider the shower your own personal Musecage.

