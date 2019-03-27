Kobe Bryant declares himself the GOAT, then ranks LeBron and Jordan

While playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday, future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was asked to weigh in on one of the hottest debates among NBA fans: Where do he, Michael Jordan and LeBron James rank among the all-time NBA greats? Though he’d have to take a bite of cow tongue if he didn’t answer, Bryant was hesitant at first.

“You know what I’m going to answer, but I’m not going to answer it, ‘cause everybody is gonna sit there and debate about it,” Kobe said. “So I’m just going to take a bite of this.”

Jordan shared his thoughts on the matter a couple of years ago, saying Bryant was better than James, while James recently declared himself the greatest of all time, citing his win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals as evidence. And Bryant, with a little prodding from Corden, eventually decided he wanted nothing to do with the cow tongue, and named himself the GOAT.

“OK, fine,” he said. “I’m the best, Michael is second-best, LeBron is third-best.”

Then the former Laker heard a familiar sound from the audience: chants of “MVP!”

