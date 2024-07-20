KOCO 5 Team visits best that Moore has to offer during On the Road Tour
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
Zara and Mike Tindall had big plans for a luxury pool on Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
“Very political. He is the kind of person you cannot really speak with,” he said of Kinnings.
The Canadian NHL legend and his wife tied the knot in 1988, and they share five children between each other.
"She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure," Mayata's coach said Friday
UPDATE: Brown heard from the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday afternoon that he can start using his licence again. It started as a curious anomaly. Now it's putting a serious crimp in his lifestyle. When Ottawa resident Kevin Brown applied in 1988 for his Ontario driver's licence, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) clerk told him there was another Kevin Brown in the province with the same birthdate, whose licence had been suspended two years earlier.Nothing more came of it — not then, an
The Tour de France Stage 18 saw thrilling action and a shocking finish. See how things currently stand.
Isabel Gallego had been missing since April 19 and authorities said she may have been trafficked.
The Aljamal family was widely respected in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp. They were known as pious and prominent members of the community. While people knew they had connections to Hamas, neighbors say no one could have guessed how deep those links truly went.
Prince Harry has paid tribute to Dominic Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games as Dominic stood away from the Invictus Games, which were founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014
The 30-year-old is competing at Royal Troon for the first time as he only turned professional three months before it last staged the Open in 2016.
A man who escaped from an Oregon state prison nearly 30 years ago and stole the identity of a deceased child was captured in Georgia on Tuesday, according to authorities.
The Chiefs tight end caught another of Swift's shows before he's due back in Missouri for training camp
A white Corvette reportedly accelerated to 213 km/h on Highway 1 near Langley on July 9.On July 11, a motorcyclist allegedly sped up to 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Castlegar.Then, three days after that, a blue sedan and red motorcycle were seen driving through "the heart of Squamish" at over 140 km/h in a 70 km/h area.These are just three examples of excessive speeding, which is driving at or more than 40 km/h over the speed limit, that the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) have documented this mon
Dodgers All-Star and Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernández revealed why he turned down an offer for more years from the Boston Red Sox to come to L.A.
