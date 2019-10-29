Kolbe back in contention for World Cup final - Erasmus

SHOWS:

TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 29, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA HEAD COACH, RASSIE ERASMUS, SAYING:

"We are lucky enough to have a full squad of all 31 players available and ready to train today."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA HEAD COACH, RASSIE ERASMUS, SAYING:

"No I am not bluffing. It is probably exactly the same 23 with Cheslin Kolbe being one of the guys who will probably come into the matchday 23."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA HEAD COACH, RASSIE ERASMUS, SAYING:

"Obviously the physicality that England brought to New Zealand was just next level last Saturday. I thought it was a long time since I saw an England team pitch up with that amount of physicality, they must be brimming with confidence and I am sure they are ready to bring that same intensity and we will have to be really up to try and match that."

STORY: Winger Cheslin Kolbe is likely to be back in the South Africa matchday squad for their Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama, coach Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday (October 29).

Kolbe, an important attacking weapon for the Springboks, missed their pool match against Canada with an ankle problem and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out the semi-final.

He was replaced by Sbu Nkosi for the semi-final against Wales but Erasmus said the 26-year-old was available for selection and is almost certain to be in the 23 to face England on Saturday (November 2).

The Springboks have faced some criticism for their direct style of play, which has been dominated by their forwards smashing into contact and tactical kicking by scrum-half Faf de Klerk and fly-half Handre Pollard.

While South Africa have a far more expansive game plan in their back pocket - as evidenced in matches against New Zealand over the last two years under Erasmus - the coach said he was not "bluffing" in his public comments about the team.