Konkona Sen Sharma Joins Carlos Bardem Starrer ‘Mis(s)chief’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian actor Konkona Sen Sharma (“Killer Soup,” “Wake Up Sid”) has been cast as the lead female protagonist opposite Carlos Bardem (“El Cid”) in the comedy feature “Mis(s)chief,” it was revealed at the Film Bazaar in Goa.

The project hails from U.K. and India-based production outfit Avani Films and is currently in development. It has advanced to the second round at the 2025 Sundance Development Labs as a curated entry.

“Mis(s)chief” will follow a mother of two trying to succeed as a filmmaker while navigating a failing marriage, the odd bullet from a gangster she has unwittingly managed to annoy and the never-ending schedule of her children’s homework. British filmmaker Peter Webber (“Girl With a Pearl Earring”) is on board as executive producer and Emmy-nominated casting director Nancy Bishop is assembling an international cast.

“I am delighted by the comic premise, the representation of women and the writing itself,” Sen Sharma said.

The film will be helmed by writer-director Anu Vaidyanathan, who noted, “I believe Konkona’s lived experience is closest to our protagonist Rumi, who is trying to balance motherhood and filmmaking. Having witnessed life on both sides of the camera as an actor and a director, I am thrilled to have two legendary actors, Konkona and Carlos, to help me bring this story and these characters to life.”

In parallel developments, Avani Films’ dramatic series “Modern Times” is participating at Film Bazaar, the co-production market running alongside the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The series, which has been in development since 2020, spans two timelines in pre-independent India and contemporary Berlin and San Francisco. The project, which explores themes of family and migration, was previously a finalist at the Sundance Episodic Labs.

The series has been developed under Peter Ansorge, former Channel 4 drama commissioner, whose commissions include “A Very British Coup,” “Traffik,” and “Tales of The City.” Ansorge began his career at BBC Drama, where he produced the U.K.’s first all-black soap opera, “Empire Road” (1979), and David Hare’s BAFTA winner “Licking Hitler” (1978).

Additionally, Avani Films’ thriller feature “Candy” has been selected for the producer’s workshop at Film Bazaar.

