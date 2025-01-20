Kore-Eda, Sengupta & Pialat Among Producers Of HAF Development Projects At HKIFF Industry

Hong Kong International Film Festival Society has announced the 25 in-development projects selected for this year’s Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF). The line-up includes several projects produced by high-profile filmmakers, including Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, India’s Aditya Vikram Sengupta and French producer and writer Sylvie Pialat.

Kore-eda (Shoplifters, Monster) is producing Yellow, the feature debut of Yamaura Miyoh, about a man who lives a life of self-punishment after a fatal car accident. Sengupta (Jonaki, Labour Of Love) is producing Niladri Mukherjee’s debut Republic Of Mahalaxmi Apartment, which examines India’s majority rule issues through a single-mother tenant who becomes her housing estate’s public enemy when she flags a malfunctioning elevator.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Pialat (Les Miserables) is teaming with Chinese producer Nai An (Blind Massage, Mystery) on Hu Wei’s feature debut, 49 Days, about a divorced Chinese couple who reunite in Paris to arrange their son’s funeral and confront their past.

Two leading talents known for their work in the Taiwanese industry are also presenting projects at HAF. Actress Lee Sinje (Betelnut Beauty, The Eye), who debuted as an exec producer on Jin Ong’s Malaysian drama Abang Adik, is teaming with Jin to produce Malaysian filmmaker Kethsvin Chee’s Dead Tide.

Taiwanese producer Yeh Ju-Feng (A Sun, Trouble Girl) is working with music video and TVC director Bill Chia on Indigo Boy, a fantasy drama revolving around two close friends who struggle with their mental illness.

The line-up also include five projects co-produced by Hong Kong companies and two featuring Hong Kong directors – Fan Ka Chun’ s horror suspense thriller Something In The Way, and crime action film Open Fire, from Sze Pak-lam and Lau Wing-tai (Guilt By Design).

Other projects from Southeast Asia include Jun Robles Lana’s The Circumciser from the Philippines, Panu Aree and Kong Rithdee’s Drive South Pray West from Thailand and Edmund Yeo’s Taiwan-Malaysia collaboration The Age Of Goodbyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

HAF is an anchor event of HKIFF Industry Project Market (March 17-19), which takes place at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre alongside Filmart (March 17-20). HKIFF Industry Director Jacob Wong said the shortlisted projects “showcase extraordinary storytelling in a broad range of genres, from action to sci-fi, fantasy, suspense and horror.”

“There are nine projects from female directors this year, as well as several collaborations involving filmmakers from Asia, Europe, and North America, underscoring Hong Kong’s position at the crossroads of the global film industry,” Wong continued. “At least 13 of the projects have already secured partial funding, with budget ranging from US$200,000 to US$5M.”

HKIFF Industry Project Market will also annonce separate line-ups of works-in-progress projects and a new animation section. Meanwhile, the second edition of the biannual HKIFF Industry – CAA China Genre Initiative (HCG), dedicated to Chinese-language genre films, will take place in 2026. CAA China will offer a new script development award during this year’s market.

HAF IN-DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS 2025:

2181 Overture (China, Canada)

Director: Wang Kunlin

Producer: Zhao Zheyuan

Production Company: Yeahcheer Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

49 Days (France, China)

Director: Hu Wei

Producers: Sylvie Pialat, Nai An

Production Company: Les films du Worso

Aanaikatti Blues (India)

Director: Arun Karthick

Producer: Madhu Mohan

Production Company: Manvasanai Cinema

The Age of Goodbyes (Taiwan, Malaysia)

Director: Edmund Yeo

Producers: David Tang, Edmund Yeo, Dennis Lai, Zhao Jin

Production Companies: Renaissance Films, Happy Together Pictures

Besik. Homecoming (Tajikistan, Kazakhstan)

Director: Iskandar Usmonov

Producers: Diana Ashimova, Yerlan Ibragim, Iskandar Usmonov

Production Company: A Team

The Bird Chaser (China)

Director: Zeng Zhi

Producers: Li Tianyu, Joey Zhu Yinying

Production Company: Beijing Pinwu Cultural Communication Co

The Circumciser (Philippines)

Director: Jun Robles Lana

Producers: Perci Intalan, Ferdy Lapuz

Production Company: The IdeaFirst Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Dead Tide (Malaysia)

Director: Kethsvin Chee

Producers: Lee Sinje, Jin Ong

Production Company: Fast Forward Films

Drive South Pray West (Thailand)

Directors: Panu Aree, Kong Rithdee

Producer: Panu Aree

Production Company: Drive South Pray West Pictures

Giant Salamander (China)

Director: Yang Heng

Producer: Yang Heng

Production Company: Xiangxi Meixi Space Culture Media Co

Gone with the Wind (China)

Director: Zhao Yanming

Producer: Aubrey Zheng Liyan

Production Company: Beijing Daxiwang Culture Media

Indigo Boy (Taiwan)

Director: Bill Chia

Producers: Yeh Ju-Feng, Ivy Y.H. Chiang

Production Company: Fragrant Creative Integration Co

Innocent Flesh (China)

Director: Lin Yihan

Producers: Li Yuwen, Hattie Yu

Production Company: Vast Vista Films

Lanka (India)

Director: Saurav Rai

Producers: Saurav Rai, Ankita Purkayastha

Production Company: Neonate Audio

Mabui (Japan)

Director: Fukunaga Takeshi

Producers: Yamaguchi Shin, Eric Nyari

Production Companies: Knockonwood Inc, Cineric Creative

Open Fire (Hong Kong)

Directors: Sze Pak-lam, Lau Wing-tai

Producer: Ivan Wong

Production Company: Scene One Picture

Pivot (Turkey)

Director: Melisa Önel

Producer: Alara Hamamcioğlu Bayraktar

Production Company: Vigo Film

Republic of Mahalaxmi Apartment (India)

Director: Niladri Mukherjee

Producers: Aditya Vikram Sengupta, Priyankar Patra

Production Company: For Films

See You There (China, Hong Kong)

Director: Wong Yi-kwan

Producers: Wang Hongwei, Song Dafa

Production Company: Beijing Density Blue Film and Television Company

Seoulers (Korea, US)

Directors: Hee Young Pyun, Jiajun Oscar Zhang

Producers: Heejung Oh, Huang Yue, Christine Shen

Production Company: Seesaw Pictures

Somatization (China)

Director: Sun Xiao

Producers: Wang Hongwei, Song Dafa, Lyu Hang

Production Company: Beijing Granary Film Culture Co

Something in the Way (Hong Kong)

Director: Fan Ka-chun

Producer: Lam Suk-yin

Production Company: Loudprovision

A Stranger at My Door (Hong Kong, China)

Director: Zheng Lu Xinyuan

Producer: Stanley Kwan Kam-pang

Production Company: N/A

Waves Under the Sea (Macau, Hong Kong, China)

Director: Chan Sileong

Producers: Chan Hing-kai, Robin Yung

Production Company: N/A

Yellow (Japan)

Director: Yamaura Miyoh

Producers: Kore-eda Hirokazu, Ohinata Jun

Production Company: Bunbuku

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.