S Korea begins impeachment trial against suspended president

South Korea's Constitutional Court has held its first hearing to decide if suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol should be removed from office after his shock martial law attempt last month.

The hearing ended within four minutes because of Yoon's absence - his lawyers had earlier said he would not attend for his own safety, as there is a warrant out for his arrest on seperate charges of insurrection.

In December, Yoon was suspended after members of his own party voted with the opposition to impeach him.

However he will only be formally removed from office if at least six of the eight-member Constitutional Court bench votes to uphold the impeachment.

According to South Korean law, the court must set a new date for a hearing before they can proceed without his participation.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Yoon's lawyers have indicated that he will show up for a hearing at an "appropriate time", but they have challenged the court's "unilateral decision" on trial dates.

The court on Tuesday rejected the lawyers' request for one of the eight justices to be recused from the proceedings.

Yoon has not commented publicly since parliament voted to impeach him on 14 December and has been speaking primarily through his lawyers.

Investigators are also separately preparing for another attempt to arrest Yoon for alleged insurrection, after an earlier attempt on 3 January ended following an hours-long standoff with his security team.

Yoon is South Korea's first sitting president to face arrest. The second attempt to take him into custody could happen as early as this week, according to local media.

Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration on 3 December has thrown South Korea into political turmoil. He had tried to justify the attempt by saying he was protecting the country from "anti-state" forces, but it soon became clear it was spurred by his own political troubles.

What followed was an unprecedented few weeks which saw the opposition-dominated parliament vote to impeach Yoon and then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who succeeded him briefly as acting president.

The crisis has hit the country's economy, with the won weakening and global credit rating agencies warning of weakening consumer and business sentiment.

Former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye did not attend their impeachment trials in 2004 and 2017 respectively.

In Park's case, the first hearing ended after nine minutes in her absence.

Roh was reinstated after a two-month review, while Park's impeachment was upheld.