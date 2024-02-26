S.Korea doctors may be suspended unless they return to work -official

South Korean doctors march to protest against the government's medical policy in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean doctors taking part in a mass walkout might face suspension of their licences or other legal repercussions if they do not return to work by March, the country's vice health minister said on Monday.

Vice health minister Park Min-soo said more than 9,000 trainee doctors had walked off their jobs so far.

The number amounts to more than two thirds of the country's resident and intern doctors, who are protesting a government plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 each year.

"Starting in March, it's inevitable that those who do not return will face at least a three-month suspension of licences and other legal procedures," Park told a briefing.

The walkout has disrupted hospital operations and services, with some emergency rooms turning away patients and surgeries being postponed.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)