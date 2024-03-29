S. Korea slams Russia for using veto to end UN monitoring of N. Korea sanctions

South Korea slammed Russia's "irresponsible" veto blocking the renewal of a panel of UN experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, with the vote following accusations Pyongyang is aiding Moscow in its war in Ukraine.

South Korea "clearly points out that the Russian Federation, despite its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has made an irresponsible decision", Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move, which comes weeks after the body said it was investigating reports of arms transfers between Pyongyang and Moscow, was met with a flurry of criticism, including from Ukraine and the United States.

The panel's mandate expires at the end of April.

(AFP)



