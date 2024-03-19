Korean Americans join Washington landlord's protest against tenant who owes $80K in rent

[Source]

A Washington landlord organized a protest outside his rental home against a tenant who is reportedly leveraging legal loopholes to avoid eviction.

Key points:

Frustrated by the lack of legal recourse, Singh organized a protest outside his rental home on Saturday to draw attention to his plight.

The tenant initially received assistance to cover back rent and time to move but chose to remain in the property.

The details:

Singh rented his single-family home in Bellevue to tenant Sang Kim in 2022 and received only the first and the following month’s rent when the family moved. After months of non-payment and failed city-led mediation attempts, Singh's attorney, Stephen Freeborn, began eviction proceedings.

The King County Bar Association's homelessness prevention program Housing Justice Project (HJP) intervened, providing free legal counsel to the tenant and covering the back rent plus a three-month advance to allow time for relocation. Despite receiving support, the tenant refused to vacate the home and hasn't paid any rent since May 2023. The original lease expired in April 2023.

The tenant, who claims to be a Korean national striving to succeed in the U.S., alleged misrepresentation and accused Singh of neglectful property management. He has even managed to secure a temporary restraining order against Singh's eviction attempts.

HJP representative Edmund Witter acknowledged a surge in eviction filings but noted that many tenants struggle financially. Kim claimed his financial hardship stems from pandemic-related job loss in the medical consulting field.

Meanwhile, Singh, who lost his job last year, has now taken on two jobs to support paying for the mortgage and utilities of the rental property on top of his own.

Singh's attorney emphasized the detrimental impact of prolonged eviction processes on both landlords and tenants, citing delays and backlogs within the court system as contributing factors. Questioning the tenant's financial claims, Freeborn said: "The guy can't pay his rent, but he has two brand new cars parked in the driveway."