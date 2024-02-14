A Korean BBQ, hot pot restaurant sets opening in this well-known Columbia shopping center

A new spot for Korean barbecue and other Asian flavors has set an opening date in a popular Midlands shopping area.

KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open a new location on Feb. 19 at 480-2 Town Center Place in the Village at Sandhill in northeast Columbia, according to posts on its social media channels. The KPot will be in the spot formerly occupied by Wild Wing Cafe, which closed in 2022.

“It’s almost time for the HOTTEST new restaurant in Columbia, SC,” KPot said on its Facebook page. “KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is the most fun & unique dining experience you’ll ever be a part of! Show off your chef skills and enjoy some delicious cocktails at what’s sure to become your new favorite restaurant...we do declare!”

This is the second KPot location in Columbia. It also has a restaurant at 280 Harbison Blvd., which opened in July 2023. The restaurants are known for their all-you-can-eat offerings prepared at the customer’s table.

“KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere,” KPot says on its website. “Come join our cultural revolution!”

There are more than 50 KPot locations across the U.S.