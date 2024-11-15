Korean man caught with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes in Peru

STORY:

:: Callao, Peru

:: A Korean man was caught at Peru airport

with 320 tarantulas and 110 centipedes

::Pilar Ayala, Biologist, National Forestry and Wildlife Service

"We received a report from the security staff at the Jorge Chavez International Airport. In the report they indicated that they found a Korean citizen in possession of wildlife specimens.”

“At the time of the arrest, it was observed that the citizen had placed these specimens in small ziploc bags, with filter paper. They were placed around his body, contained by two girdles.”

The animals, including tarantulas the size of a hand, were suspected to have been illegally extracted from the Madre de Dios region.

The 28-year-old man planned to fly to South Korea, but was discovered when security staff noticed his stomach looked unusually swollen, according to local media.

The illegal trafficking of these endangered species generates millions of dollars globally, as they are sold as pets or to collectors, said the National Forestry and Wildlife Service (SERFOR).

Following the apprehension, the Environmental Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation. The animals now remain under the care of authorities.