Kosovo's PM party leads in parliamentary polls, may fall of majority

Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, prepares to vote during the legislative elections, February 9, 2025 in Pristina.

In Kosovo's parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling party led with the most seats but faced uncertainty in forming a majority. The election highlighted Kurti's anti-Serbian agenda against the opposition's economic promises. Without a clear majority in the 120-seat assembly, prolonged coalition negotiations are expected. Ethnic minorities hold 20 reserved seats, including 10 for Serbs.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling party appeared set to secure the most seats in Kosovo's parliamentary elections Sunday but it remained uncertain whether he stood a chance of forming a majority government.

Sunday's contest largely pitted Kurti's quest to stamp out Serbian influence on Kosovo's soil during his time as premier against the opposition's vow to boost the economy in one of the poorest pockets of Europe.

Without a single party winning a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament, Kosovo would likely be headed for days, if not weeks, of coalition talks and political horse-trading.

Twenty seats are reserved for minority parties, including 10 for Kosovo's ethnic Serbs.

A projection published by leading Kosovo news outlet KOHA said Kurti's Vetevendosje ("Self-Determination") party (VV) was leading the race with an estimated 42 percent of votes.

The right-wing Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) trailed in second with 21 percent followed by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) with 20 percent.

Kosovo's election commission said software designed to help tally the vote had malfunctioned, forcing officials to hand count ballots.

"Without any hesitation, we will form a government," said Kurti.



