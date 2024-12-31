Kourtney Kardashian Goes Sheer in All-Black Boho Look for Family's Christmas Eve Celebration

Kourtney's look was a total 'sleigh,' as seen in pics shared by her sister Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to sleigh the night away.

Following the Kardashian-Jenner tradition of dressing up for the holidays, the Lemme founder, 45, glammed up in her Christmas best for the family's intimate gathering on Dec. 24.

Kourtney wore an all-black look for the intimate gathering, rocking a plunging sheer black floor-length dress over a black bra and hot pants. She wore a matching black headscarf and belted the dress to accentuate her waist.

Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner attended the small, but celebratory, fête, hosted at Kendall's house.

Kourtney posed for a kissy-faced photo alongside her sister Kim, which the SKIMS founder posted on her Instagram on Dec. 30.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

On Christmas Eve, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo shoot with husband Travis Barker, where she dressed up as a sexy Mrs. Claus. She wore a tiny red outfit trimmed with white fur while Barker rocked his usual getup of a hoodie and jeans.

The reality television star expressed how excited she was for Christmas with a festive Instagram post shared on Dec. 1. She reminisced over her past holiday outfits — including a sexy red-and-green elf uniform — and her household's impressive trees and house decor over the years.

Last year, Kourtney celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of four after welcoming her and Barker's first child, son Rocky, together on Nov. 1, 2023. One month later, she stepped out for the KarJenner's ski lodge-themed Christmas Eve party clad in nothing but a furry black coat and what appeared to be a bodysuit worn over sheer tights. The fête marked her first big fashion moment since giving birth.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney and Travis in 2023

For the family's 2022 Christmas card, she wore a subdued white sheer dress with a midriff slit. Khloé, Kris and Kendall coordinated in red gowns, while Kim dazzled in silver sequins. Kylie opted for a sexy lingerie-like nude corset gown with black lace.

In November, Kourtney celebrated Rocky's first birthday with a Disney Land-inspired birthday bash at home. The festivities included Mickey Mouse balloons, themed food carts and a carousel.

