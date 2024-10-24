Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Absolute Favorite’ Bedtime Story Book for Son Rocky

'The Kardashians' star shared a snap of the book 'On the Night You Were Born' on her Instagram Stories

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 'On the Night You Were Born' book pictured alongside Kourtney Kardashian Barker and son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing her favorite bedtime reading material.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, The Kardashians star, 45, shared a snap of what appeared to be her favorite book she reads to her son Rocky, 11 months, at bedtime.

“absolute favorite book,” her caption read as she posted a photo of a book called On the Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman.

Using "gentle rhyming words and magical illustrations," the book, which was published in 2005, "captures the overwhelming love and joy felt when a new baby is born," per a description.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 'On the Night you Were Born' book

Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1, 2023.

The Poosh founder also shares son Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker, 48, is dad to son Landon, 21, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Barker and son Rocky

"I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing," Kourtney said during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis brought Rocky along as they went on a trip to the theater in Nashville and celebrated the start of spooky season.

The mother of four wore black stilettos, black sheer tights and an army green bomber jacket as she posed next to Rocky in his stroller.

"Hello October," the Lemme co-founder's caption read as she shared a carousel of Halloween decorations, food and recent outdoor activities.

