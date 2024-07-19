Kourtney Kardashian Says Reign’s Silly Sense of Humor Is ‘Like His Dad’ Scott Disick: ‘Just What We Need’

The Lemme co-founder shares her three older kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Scott Disick/Instagram; John Shearer/Getty Scott Disick (left), Reign Disick (middle), and Kourtney Kardashian (right)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's son Reign is taking after his dad.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the Lemme co-founder, 45, visits Australia with her husband Travis Barker, 48, for his band Blink-182's tour, bringing their kids along with them. In one scene, Kardashian Barker is hanging out with her son Reign, 9, who starts being goofy while making faces and different voices.

"I don't know where he gets a sense of humor. He's like a Jim Carrey," the mom of four says in a confessional.

Scott Disick/Instagram Reign Disick

Back in the scene, Reign starts to tell a story.

"Okay, so once upon a time," he begins, pausing for a long time. "That was the story."

"It's not that funny though," his sister Penelope, 12, tells him.

"I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad," Kardashian Barker jokes in her confessional of ex Scott Disick, 41. "I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need."

Kardashian Barker shares her sons Mason, 14, and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, with Disick. She is also mom to son Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed in November with husband Travis Barker.

Scott Disick/Instagram Reign Disick

In January, Disick shared a few snaps as he hung out with his younger son on Instagram. The father of three hung out with Reign, whom he sometimes calls Ray and Rayman. Sharing photos of their time together on Instagram, Disick showed his son at dinner, sitting at the table with an oversized fuzzy hat on.

Reign looked right at the camera, a phone in his hands, as the photo was taken. In the caption, Disick wrote, "I will call him rayman the king of the wild."

In another photo shared on his Instagram Story, Disick watched as Reign closely examined his chopsticks, writing, "Funny little guy."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

