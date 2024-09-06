Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Picture of Sons Rocky and Reign: ‘I Heart You’

'The Kardashians' star spent some quality time with her two youngest kids in pictures shared on her Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with her sons Rocky and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is spending some quality time with her youngest kids.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, The Kardashians star, 45, shared two rare pictures of herself with sons Reign Aston, 9, and Rocky Thirteen, 10 months.

The photos featured in an Instagram carousel captioned, “I heart you 💌.”

In the first snap, Kardashian Barker held Rocky, who faced away from the camera, on her lap while sitting at a table with Reign as they played chess.

Reign looked directly at the camera as he held a chess piece, while his mom, who was dressed in a furry white jacket and buckle-up boots, smiled at him proudly.

A second photo of the same setting had been taken from above and showed Kardashian Barker laughing as she cuddled Rocky, as Reign once again looked directly at the camera.

Meanwhile, in a third black-and-white picture, Kardashian Barker held up a toy for Rocky as they traveled on what appeared to be a small bus and he sat in a car seat.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with sons Rocky and Reign

The Lemme founder shares Rocky with her husband Travis Barker and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. She and Disick, 41, are also parents to son Mason Dash, 14, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 12.

Elsewhere in the carousel, the mother of four shared several loved-up snaps with Barker, 48, including one of the couple appearing to cuddle backstage at one of the Blink-182’s drummer’s shows.

Wearing the same furry white jacket, teamed with a pleated black miniskirt, Kourtney wrapped her arms around the musician’s neck as he placed his arms around her back and held onto his white drumsticks.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shares an image of Travis Barker

The reality TV star also grabbed her husband’s face as he pouted in another black-and-white shot, while the carousel's final photo was a cheeky snap of the couple cuddling as Kourtney wore the same miniskirt.

On Monday, Sept. 2, Travis shared his own Instagram carousel of his latest pictures, which included a sweet photo of wife Kourtney holding their son while dressed in a leopard print coat and a navy New York Yankees baseball cap.

Rocky put his arm around his mom in the cute snap as he held her black sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian kisses Travis Barker

"Feed the soul," Travis captioned the post, while Kourtney added in the comments section of the post, "What a life! ❤️."

“🥁 🥁🥁🥁,” added Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian.



