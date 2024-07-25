Kourtney Kardashian Takes Baby Rocky to His First Blink-182 Show in Australia: ‘So Nice’

The Lemme co-founder welcomed her fourth baby this past November

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's son enjoyed a special milestone when visiting Australia.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the Lemme co-founder, 45, brought her baby son Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed in November, to husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in Australia. As she arrives at the concert with her kids in tow, Barker comes over to greet his family.

"Oh, that big smile for Daddy. That big smile. I love you. I love you," Barker coos to his son.

"Do you like having Rocky at the show?" Kardashian Barker asks.

"I do. It's so nice," Barker responds, to which the mom of four says, "Yeah, his first show."

In a confessional, Kardashian Barker says that even though she brought Rocky to the concert, he wasn't actually in the audience to watch his dad.

"Our baby is backstage away from all the madness," Kardashian Barker says. "I am fully breastfeeding on demand so I'm just constantly going back to our dressing room to check on him."

Alongside baby Rocky, Kardashian Barker is mom to sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, as well as daughter Penelope, 12, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian Barker shared that she'd enlisted a nanny to help with her then-newborn son during their Australia trip.

"We haven’t been using a nanny or a baby nurse with Rocky at all but now that we’re in Australia, it was important to bring someone so that I could leave the house and go out with the other kids and do adventures with them," Kardashian Barker said.

"And so, I really schedule each adventure around his nap. Then I have a window of being gone for like two and a half hours, [which] is my time where I feel like I’m ready to go back."

All episodes of season 5 of The Kardashians are streaming now on Hulu.

