Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Racy Halloween Decorations Raise Eyebrows

The couple's Halloween decor is packing on the PDA

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have never been ones to shy away from PDA, but now even their Halloween decorations are getting in on the action.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Kardashians star, 45, shared a few social media snaps of her life lately, including a larger than life display of a couple of skeletons getting rather intimate with each other.

“Hello October,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

The photos started innocently enough, with the first slide showing the mother of four smiling as she looked down into a stroller — presumably at her and Barker’s 10-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen.

The next slide pictured the Blink-182 drummer, 48, holding the stroller in front of the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn.

The sixth photo in the carousel featured inflatable skeletons seated on a lawn, with one straddling the other. The one on top held onto the other as it gazed into its partner’s eye sockets.

“It’s the skeletons for me,” one user commented. Another wrote, “That Skeleton position? Really?”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, April 2022

Other pictures continued with the festive theme, including seasonal vegetables and outdoor fall vibes.

In addition to Rocky, Kardashian Barker also has three other children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, from a previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Since marrying Barker in 2022, she has become a bonus mom to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana.

During a recent appearance on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential podcast, the Poosh founder opened up about her parenting style, admitting that Penelope slept in the same bed with her up until she was 11 years old.

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that's for me what it is," she said in the episode after confessing that she and Barker both sleep with Rocky in the bed with them.

Noam Galai/Getty Kourtney Kardashian, September 2021

When discussing the benefits of co-sleeping, she shared that “it's something that mammals have been doing for since time existed."

"I think every person's different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was 7 and just naturally wanted to sleep," Kardashian Barker said of Mason. "I mean also part of it [is] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room."

Next, she shared how things went with Penelope.

"That's what my daughter does. She comes in. And then at 7, he just stopped and he was like, 'I'm done with you, I sleep in my own room.' And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11."

Before Friday’s post showing off her Halloween decor, the reality star featured her kids in a summer Instagram recap: “Summmma adventures : part 2.”

