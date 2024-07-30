Kourtney Kardashian's LEMME Lollipops Promise the Ultimate Glow

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's vitamin and supplement brand Lemme just dropped its first-ever lollipop, a limited-edition beauty product that promises to provide the ultimate glow and an even better taste.

Boasting a sweet and refreshing watermelon flavor, the Lemme Glow Lollipop is formulated with antioxidant vitamin C, multi-collagen peptides and cocoa butter. Made without any synthetic colors, flavors or sugar alcohols, the new lollipops are also gluten-free.

To celebrate the launch, founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker appears in a new campaign featuring the lollipop, captured in a super-sweet milkshake bar.

The latest release from Lemme comes shortly after Kardashian Barker unveiled a collaboration with Los Angeles' biggest health food supermarket: Erewhon.

Take a look at the latest launch above and head to Lemme's website on August 1 to purchase. The Lemme Glow Lollipop will also be available from select retailers on August 4.

In other beauty news, Urban Decay is bringing its cult-loved Naked Palette back -- and we have some thoughts.