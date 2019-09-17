Kovac "convinced" Bayern will do better in Champions League

SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, NIKO KOVAC, SAYING:

"Our misfortune was that we lost against the Champions League winner. A year before that, we got Besiktas and Sevilla in the draw, and last year it was Liverpool. Such is life. We have a new season, and we have new luck so our first aim is to go past the group stage and then as a second aim to go further than last season. That's our goal and there is nothing to debate about that. But then I am sure, I am convinced that this year we will get further than last year."

2. COACH NIKO KOVAC SPEAKING TO PLAYERS (2 SHOTS)

3. GOALKEEPER MANUEL NEUER TRAINING (2 SHOTS)

4. PHILIPPE COUTINHO SPRINTING

5. PLAYERS TRAINING

STORY: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is "convinced" Bayern Munich will improve on their round of 16 elimination from the 2018-19 Champions league when they begin this season's campaign against Red Star Belgrade in Munich on Wednesday (September 18).

Last season they suffered an early exit, eliminated by eventual winners Liverpool 3-1 in the Round of 16, and Kovac, speaking in Munich on Tuesday (September 17), said:

"We have a new season, and we have new luck so our first aim is to go past the group stage and then as a second aim to go further than last season."

Bayern have not enjoyed a dominant start to their season, losing the German Super Cup to Borussia Dortmund and are lying in fourth place in the Bundesliga after four matches, two points off the top, although Robert Lewandowski is top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with seven goals.

The Bavarians, who have won the last seven league titles in Germany, last lifted Europe's top club trophy in 2013.

(Production: Ayhan Uyanik, Michele Sani)