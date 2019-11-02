Kovalev needs second try to make weight for showdown with Canelo

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 1, 2019)(GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS - Broadcasters and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS')

1. WIDE MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA - SITE OF WBO LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN CHAMP SERGEY KOVALEV AND CHALLENGER CANELO ALVAREZ

2. CANELO ALVAREZ GETTING ON SCALE AND WEIGHING IN AT 174 1/2 POUNDS (79.1 KGS)

3. SERGEY KOVALEV GETTING ON SCALE BUT AFTER DELAY WEIGHS IN AT 176 POUNDS (79.8 KGS) - ONE POUND OVER THE CLASS WEIGHT LIMIT OF 175 POUNDS (79.37 KGS)

4. KOVALEV TAKING OFF HIS NECKLACE AND BEING WEIGHED AGAIN BUT STILL TOO HEAVY AT 175 1/2 POUNDS (79.6 KGS)

5. KOVALEV GETTING OFF SCALE

6. AFTER TAKING OFF ALL HIS CLOTHES WITH A TOWEL HELD UP KOVALEV GETS BACK ON SCALE AND MAKES WEIGHT AT 175 POUNDS

7. KOVALEV AND ALVAREZ POSING FOR PHOTOS AND STARING EACH OTHER DOWN

STORY: Russian Sergey Kovalev needed a second try on the scale Friday (November 1) to make weight for this weekend's WBO light heavyweight showdown with Mexican Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) took the scale first at the MGM Grand and made weight at 174 1/2 pounds (79.1 kilograms) but Kovalev's (34-3-1, 29 KOs) turn didn't go as planned with the 36-year-old tipping the scales at 176 pounds (79.8 kgs), a full pound over the class limit of 175 (79.37 kgs).

Kovalev removed his necklace to drop another half pound but eventually left the scale before returning fully naked, with a towel for privacy, and weighed in at exactly 175 pounds to qualify.

