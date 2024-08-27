Kremlin calls Ukrainian ban on branch of Orthodox Church an attack on freedom of religion

Reuters
·1 min read
People attend early morning Ukrainian Orthodox Church services at St Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday condemned a move by Ukraine to ban a Moscow-linked branch of the Orthodox Church, describing it as an attack on Christianity and a blow to freedom of religion.

Ukrainian lawmakers voted last week to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which Kyiv has accused of abetting Moscow's 30-month-old war by spreading pro-Russian propaganda and harbouring spies.

"The Kyiv regime, unfortunately, continues to show its true nature. This is an open attack on freedom of religion, an attack on the Orthodox Church as a whole, and an attack on Christianity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

A majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians but the faith is split between the UOC and an independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine, recognised by the world Orthodox hierarchy since 2019.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed last week's vote as a step to strengthen Ukraine's "spiritual independence" and signed it into law.

The UOC began to distance itself from Russia after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation, and denies it has links with "foreign centres."

But criminal proceedings, including treason charges, have been launched against dozens of its clerics angering the Kremlin and the Russian Orthodox Church.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I Was A Pastor At A Megachurch. Then Someone Asked Me A Question That Turned My Life Upside Down.

    "The words coursed through my body looking for an answer — an answer I owed only myself."

  • Now Ann Coulter Is Begging Donald Trump to ‘STFU’

    Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden. 1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” Coulter quipped to her 2.1 million followers Monday.Coulter’s latest rant refers to the microphone debate that wa

  • Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House

    Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.

  • 'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate

    The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.

  • Donald Trump Backpedals on Elon Musk’s Cabinet Role: ‘He Can’t, Really’

    After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post

  • Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment

    The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship

  • Woman dead, husband charged in femicide at west Ottawa home

    Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro

  • Toronto cop arrested while trying to leave country: police

    A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing

  • RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama

    The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver

  • Organized crime linked to illegal lobster fishing 'terrorizing the community,' N.S. minister claims

    Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding

  • JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park

    JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N

  • Coronation Street's Ken Barlow makes risky decision in cult storyline

    Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has made a risky decision in the cult storyline.

  • Trump aides are packing his schedule with events to try to stop him from just golfing and sulking: report

    He appears to be getting more frustrated as the race progresses. This comes as his allies criticize him for veering off message in his speeches.

  • Trump aides desperately trying to stop him golfing and focus on election as critic says he’s ‘lost his mojo’: Report

    Former Trump White House spokesperson says ‘he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign’

  • RFK Jr.’s sister blasts him for ‘inexplicable effort’ to ‘set fire to my father’s memory’

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister blasted him for his endorsement of former President Trump, saying that it is an “inexplicable effort” to tarnish their father’s memory. Kerry Kennedy, the sister of the former presidential candidate, ripped her brother for embracing Trump on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” Her brother threw his support behind Trump on…

  • Kari Lake urged to get off the stage at Arizona Trump rally: ‘Wrap asap’

    Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego says ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘finally catching up to the rest of Arizona’

  • I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.

    In the face of two candidates entirely unfit for the presidency, I will abstain.

  • Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll

    Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a poll released Friday, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. The survey from from Fairleigh Dickinson University found Harris leading Trump nationally with 50 percent support to 43 percent, while 7 percent of respondents…

  • 'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured

    Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.

  • Man distraught over planned sale of late mother's home fatally shoots 4 family members and himself

    SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.