Kremlin critic Kara-Murza disappears from Russian jails, fuelling prisoner swap rumours

Prominent Russian opposition figure and dual British national Vladimir Kara-Murza has “disappeared” from Russian prisons along with jailed US national Paul Whelan, according to lawyers and rights activists. Reports of the two prisoners being moved from Russian jails to unknown locations have fuelled rumours of a likely prisoner swap between Russia and Western countries.

Lawyers representing jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza said Wednesday that they did not know the dissident's exact location after twice being denied access to the facility where he was supposed to be held.

Rumours are swirling of an upcoming prisoner swap involving Russia and Western countries as numerous high-profile prisoners, including foreigners, have gone missing from Russian prisons where they are serving long terms, in recent days.

"Today a lawyer for Vladimir Kara-Murza for a second day running was not allowed to visit him in a prison hospital. The exact location of the political prisoner is unknown," his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook.

Kara-Murza, a 42-year-old joint Russian and British citizen, is serving a 25-year sentence in Siberia for treason and other charges.

He suffers from a nerve disease and was moved to a prison hospital earlier this month for medical checks.

The dissident is being represented by a local lawyer in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he has been imprisoned.

