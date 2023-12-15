Kremlin critic Navalny taken from Moscow prison to unknown location: spokesperson

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been removed from a prison near Moscow and taken to an undisclosed location, his spokeswoman said Friday, citing a court representative.

Supporters of Navalny, who was jailed in 2021 after surviving a poisoning assassination attempt, have sounded the alarm since early this month, when the Kremlin critic was last seen.

Kira Yarmysh said she was told that Navalny, serving a 19-year sentence, was removed from the Vladimir region near Moscow on December 11, signalling a potential prison transfer.

"It is not known where exactly" he was taken, Yarmysh added.

"I want to remind you that lawyers have not seen Alexei since December 6. Why they were not allowed to meet with him, if Alexei was still in IK-6, we do not know," she said, referring to the penal colony where he was last seen.

The Kremlin this week criticised what it called "interference" by the United States in the case after Washington said it was "deeply concerned" by Navalny's team saying they have had no access to him for almost a week.

Navalny is serving the long jail term on extremism charges, and a court this summer ruled that he be moved to a more secure, harsh prison.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russian court sentences opposition figure Navalny to 19 more years in prison

Russian opposition leader Navalny reportedly missing from prison system

Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny’s appeal against 19-year prison sentence