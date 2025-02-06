Kremlin replaces Russian space boss after tenure scarred by failed moonshot

FILE PHOTO: General Director of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov looks on at the Baikonur Cosmodrome

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin dismissed the head of Russia's space agency on Thursday after a tenure of less than three years scarred by the spectacular failure of Russia's first mission to the moon in 47 years.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Yuri Borisov, who had headed Roscosmos since July 2022, had been replaced Dmitry Bakanov, a deputy transport minister who ran a satellite company before joining the government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later on Thursday that the Kremlin had no complaints against Borisov and that his removal was a "rotation".

"This corporation has to develop dynamically, that's why there is rotation," Peskov said.

Ever since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to go into space in 1961, Russia has prided itself as a leading power in space exploration. But its ambitions suffered a massive blow in August 2023 when its uncrewed Luna-25 mission smashed into the surface of the moon while attempting to land.

Borisov, despite that failure, had laid out ambitious plans for the coming years as Russia prepares to launch its own orbital space station. The new project will replace the ageing International Space Station (ISS) where Russia has collaborated closely with the United States even after relations were plunged into crisis because of the war in Ukraine.

Last year Borisov approved a schedule under which the first two modules of the new Russian station would launch in 2027. Russia has said it plans to maintain a continuous crewed presence in space and conduct scientific, economic and security-related projects that were not possible in the Russian segment of the ISS.

World powers are competing not only to explore space but also potentially to deploy weapons there. With the looming expiry in 2026 of the last major agreement between Russia and the U.S. that limits their number of nuclear weapons, each side has accused the other of plans to unleash an arms race in space.

Borisov, the outgoing boss, formerly served as a deputy defence minister under Sergei Shoigu, who was last year replaced by President Vladimir Putin and moved to a new role as secretary of Russia's Security Council,

His replacement Bakanov is the former head of a company called Gonets, which operates a Russian satellite communications system similar to the U.S. Starlink, but much smaller in size and used mainly for government purposes.

The company was the Russian partner in OneWeb, a global satellite communications project. Russia had planned to actively participate in One Web but pulled out in 2018 after the FSB intelligence agency said it was a threat to national security.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Dmitry Antonov and Gleb StolyarovEditing by Guy Faulconbridge)