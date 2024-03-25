'Kremlin will use Moscow attack to its advantage,' says expert

STORY: France on Monday (March 25) joined the United States in saying intelligence indicated Islamic State was responsible for the rampage, while Russia continued to suggest that Ukraine was to blame.

Khrushcheva, Professor of International Relations at The New School in New York, said despite this, Putin will continue to push the narrative of Ukraine's involvement because having to deal with two crises, both Ukraine and the IS, would "create problems".

At least 137 people were killed and 182 injured when four men burst into the Crocus City Hall, spraying people with bullets before setting fire to the 6,200-seat hall.

President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday that all those responsible would be punished. He said 11 people had been detained, four heading towards Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it was inappropriate to comment on a claim of responsibility for the attack by Islamic State while the investigation was live.

"The investigation is underway," Peskov told reporters. "So far, no versions have been put forward at all."

When asked if such a deadly attack unfolding just outside the Russian capital was a failure for the special services, Peskov said emotions were running high but that no country was immune.

"Unfortunately, our world shows that no city, no country can be completely immune from the threat of terrorism," Peskov said. He said the special services worked tirelessly to defend Russia.