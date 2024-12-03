Kremlin says no date yet for Iranian president's visit to Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A visit to Russia by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is being prepared, but there is no clarity yet on when it will take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov said it was unclear whether the visit would happen this year, but that a date for the trip could be agreed very quickly if necessary.

"Such a visit is being prepared, preparations are underway," Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing when asked about the matter.

Moscow is preparing to sign a new bilateral treaty with Tehran that will include closer defence cooperation, the kind of treaty that Russian President Vladimir Putin often signs in person with his foreign counterparts.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state television in late October the treaty would be signed "in the near future".

Moscow signed a similar "comprehensive" treaty with North Korea, which includes a mutual defence clause, in June.

Military ties between Moscow and Tehran are a source of concern to the West as Russia prosecutes its war in Ukraine and turns to allies like Tehran for support.

President Vladimir Putin and Pezeshkian discussed the escalating situation in Syria by phone on Monday, with the latter vowing cooperation with Moscow to help resolve the crisis.

