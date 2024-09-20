Kremlin says Russia will restore control over Kursk region 'in a timely manner'

Ukrainian service members ride an Armoured Personnel Carrier near the Russian border in Sumy region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia's forces would restore control of its Kursk region "in a timely manner", declining to say how soon this could be achieved.

Ukraine on Aug. 6 launched the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two, bursting through the border into the western Kursk region supported by swarms of drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms.

Russia has been fighting since then to expel the Ukrainian forces. On Thursday, a senior Russian commander said Russian troops had recaptured two villages in the Kursk region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added on Friday that Russian authorities did not doubt that its forces would return control over the region, though the situation there was "extreme".

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)