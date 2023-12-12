Krieger nominated as Buffalo Party candidate in Cannington

The Buffalo Party announced the nomination of Michelle Krieger as candidate in the Cannington constituency last week, preparing for the 2024 provincial election.

Raised on a farm north of Alameda, Krieger iserves as a Town Councillor in Alameda, a member of the Southeast Healthcare Recruitment committee, and a local Saskatchewan Health Authority Liaison. Krieger is also an entrepreneur with a business coaching, consulting and bookkeeping firm based in Alameda.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to represent the people of Cannington in the upcoming election and look forward to meeting many more of you out in the community to learn about what issues matter most to you and your families,” said Krieger in a media release.

She sat down with the World-Spectator recently, expanding on her thoughts on being nominated and what the future holds.

What attracted you to the Buffalo Party?

You know, the big thing for me is its focus on putting Saskatchewan first and asserting our autonomy. Because over the last—well, it’s happened since Saskatchewan’s inception, but it’s become very pronounced over the last number of years—there are a great many federal policies that affect us here in Saskatchewan adversely. It seems to me that our friends in the Sask Party government have been kind of falling all over themselves to capitulate to what Ottawa wants us to do.

And growing up in this area, I remember the days back in the ‘80s when everybody was mad. And it’s kind of like a tennis match. The Liberals are ‘in’ in Ottawa, and everything goes bad for us here and then it goes back to the Conservatives being in and things are a little better on the surface, but really, things don’t get a lot better for us out here. Then it goes back to the Liberals again, and things get a lot worse.

That’s the thing that really attracted me to the Buffalo Party, is it’s focus is on putting the Saskatchewan people first, our economy first and taking whatever steps are necessary to protect us from this constant onslaught from Ottawa.”

Cannington was one of the stronger ridings for the Buffalo Party in the last election?

In the last election, Wes Smith got close to 16 per cent of the vote. In Estevan, Phil Zajac, our leader, got 25 per cent and both of these constituencies are pretty solidly Conservative historically. I honestly feel that our chances are very good in the next election because I don’t see a lot of people having gotten very much happier over the last four years.

You have been involved with the health authority and the health recruiting committee. Will health care be a focus for you?

It is one of my main focuses. There has also been a steady push over the years of centralizing healthcare to the cities and we don’t believe that’s the right way to go, for starters. All of our facilities out in the rural areas just seem to be getting more and more behind.

When you look at the tax revenues that come in from across our province, down here in the southeast, we’ve put a substantial amount of money into the provincial coffers and we sure don’t seem to be getting all that much out of it. People have told me that they feel the same way—it feels kind of like we’re taken for granted down here. In a way, it’s kind of like the Ottawa/Saskatchewan relationship on a smaller scale.

Does this new position affect your role as Councillor in any way?

Right now, no. Once the actual election is called, and there’s official campaigning going on, then I will either have to resign my position, or depending on the timing of the election, I plan on just excusing myself from the meetings.

How long have you been on Town Council?

Just about a year now, and it is nothing like I expected it to be. Alameda is a very small town and everyone has their opinion on a lot of things and the rumour mill really can kick into overdrive sometimes. I had expected there to be a lot of people butting heads on council, and there’s literally none of that. We have a fantastic council here in town right now. I’m really proud of the way that the members of our council are able to work together. It doesn’t mean that everybody agrees all the time, but what it means is that everybody is open to hearing everyone else’s point of view and then being able to come to decisions as a group without anybody being angry.

Getting back to the Oxbow situation, we’ve had two public meetings on health care now—do you see any changes, any positive movement, since those public meetings?

There have been a number of improvements down in our area. I think that there’s still a long way to go, but I think things are definitely moving in the right direction. People here have very long memories and they remember when the changes started happening under the NDP. They are very afraid of losing our facilities.

Things are starting to kind of get a little bit of equilibrium going. Again, things are settling down and we’ll just have to see. It’s not just the recruitment of doctors that is an issue, it’s the recruitment of all health care professionals. I see even the health centre in Kipling was closed here not very long ago, just within the last week due to a shortage of lab techs. So it is something that is happening with alarming regularity all across the region.

In the 2020 provincial election, the Buffalo Party placed third with 11,298 (2.56 per cent) votes and second-place finishes in the constituencies of Cypress Hills, Kindersley, Estevan and Cannington.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator