Kris Jenner Celebrates 'Sweet' Granddaughter Chicago's 7th Birthday with a Heartfelt Message: ‘Such a Shining Light’

Chicago is the youngest daughter Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West

Kris Jenner never misses a moment to declare her love for her grandchildren.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Jenner, 69, shared a special tribute on Instagram in celebration of the 7th birthday of her granddaughter Chicago West, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West. The heartfelt carousel post featured photos of Jenner, Chicago and other family members throughout the years.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi!” she began, affectionately calling her granddaughter by her nickname. “I can’t believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner poses with daughter Kim Kardashian and granddaughters Chicago and North.

Related: Kris Jenner Pens Message to ‘Incredible Grandsons’ Reign, 10, and Mason, 15, on Their Shared Birthday: ‘I Love You Both’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you,” she continued. “I’m so proud of the smart, creative, and thoughtful girl you are. You’re the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend, and we are all so blessed to have you.”

Jenner, who is grandmother to 13 grandchildren who call her “Lovey,” concluded the message reiterating her love for Chicago.

“I love you more than words can say, my angel pie!” she said.

The matriarch of the family wasn’t the only one to share her love on social media.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian poses with her kids and mom Kris Jenner.

Kardashian also reposted two collages featuring photos of her and Chicago with the caption “Happy Birthday Chi” on her Instagram Story.

In addition to Chicago, Kardashian is mom to daughter North, 11, and sons Psalm, 5, and son Saint, 9.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, Kardashian revealed that her kids have been trying to arrange dates for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not,” she said after confirming she was single. “They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’ ”

“It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’ ”



Read the original article on People