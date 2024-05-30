Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Timeline
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014
Insider Ben Affleck and J.Lo's marriage problems: the couple disagrees on finances as Ben is "worn down" and "checked out."
The first lady drew applause from "The View" audience with her comment.
The actress, 50, defended her recent weight loss by sharing details of her physical and mental health struggles.
In April 2023, Lopez unveiled her ready-to-drink cocktails brand Delola. Light Margarita is the latest to join the lineup
Friends of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don’t know that the couple’s marriage can be salvaged, amid ongoing tensions that have them living separately, just ahead of what would be their two-year anniversary. While some pals of the Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, “believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond,” a source told Us Weekly that “others think the ...
"Yellowstone" co-stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham are married, the couple revealed to Vogue on Wednesday.
Supermodel Em Rata just inspired our out-of-office wardrobe once again, this time donning a floss bikini adorned with a collage of sultry lingerie editorial shots - See Photos
Powell had similar success with a movie premiering in theaters instead of on a streamer with the rom-com, "Anyone but You," starring Sydney Sweeney.
The 35-year-old figure skater and Maple Leafs defenceman tied the knot in 2023.
Consuelos has one pair of comfy plane pants that he says prompts further investigation.
The DJ shared a series of snapshots of her children basking in the sunshine during their family vacation to Maui
Zara Tindall looked incredible at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco event wearing a stunning mini by Diane von Furstenberg, an Aspinal London bag and shoes by Aquazzura.
After reigniting in 2023, the lingerie-inspired look is here to stay this year.
The multi-hyphenate is mom to son Phoenix and daughter London, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum
A girl on the go.
"It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true," said Jon Bon Jovi
Jerry Seinfeld says being the target of pro-Palestinian protests at his comedy shows is “so dumb,” arguing demonstrators need to “correct their aim.” “I love that these young people, they’re trying to get engaged with politics,” Seinfeld said on an episode of Bari Weiss’s “Honestly” podcast, released Tuesday. “We have to just correct their aim…
'I'm so proud of us,' the supermodel wrote in a heartfelt tribute to her husband
'When Calls the Heart' stars Erin Krakow and Johannah Newmarch asked their followers to donate to the young actor's GoFundMe to help support her recovery
Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, looked breathtaking in a regal jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton at the Monaco Grand Prix, pairing her look with £8.7k diamond hoop earrings