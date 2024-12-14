Kris Jenner Pens Message to ‘Incredible Grandsons’ Reign, 10, and Mason, 15, on Their Shared Birthday: ‘I Love You Both’

Mason and Reign are the sons of Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and her ex Scott Disick

Kris Jenner is sending out all the grandma love.

The Kardashians star, 69, dedicated a sweet Instagram post full of throwback photos to grandsons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10 who share a birthday on Dec. 14.

“Happy birthday to my two incredible grandsons, Mason and Reign!” she began her post about the boys, who are the sons of Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and her ex Scott Disick, 41.

”Our birthday twins! I still can’t believe the two of you share the exact same birthday,” she continued. “What a special blessing that connects you forever. You are both so deeply loved, and I am endlessly grateful to God for choosing me to be your grandma.”



Jenner then took a moment to reflect on each of the boys individually.

“Mason, you are so kind, creative, smart, talented, and the best brother, son, grandson, cousin and friend,” the mom of six wrote. “Watching you grow up and become such a caring and wonderful young man is pure magic—you make us all so proud.”

Kris Jenner/Instagram Mason and Reign in a throwback photo Kris Jenner shared on Dec. 14, 2024

“Reign, you bring so much energy, laughter, and joy wherever you go,” she continued. “Your inquisitive mind and vibrant personality light up every room. You’re smart, funny, and full of so much love, and I feel blessed to witness the amazing little person you’re becoming. You fill my life with so much pride and happiness.”

“I love you both with every bit of my heart and soul. I’m so proud of the incredible boys you are and excited for the amazing futures you both have ahead of you!” she concluded her post.

The proud grandma accompanied the sweet birthday message with a carousel of photos featuring her and her grandsons at various ages.

Jenner — who has 13 grandchildren — recently shared that she fully embraces being “outnumbered.”

Kris Jenner/Instagram Reign and Mason in a throwback photo Kris Jenner shared on Dec. 14, 2024

"I just have to take a deep breath,” she told PEOPLE when discussing hosting her six kids and their children for the upcoming holidays. "There are 13 of them! You can't control that kind of chaos."

"It's so much fun," she explained. "I'm just such a holiday girl. I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday."

The reality star matriarch also noted that her family always spends Christmas morning at her house and that they “go hard” on gifts. The self-proclaimed neat freak also revealed that — despite the chaos — she attempts to keep things tidy.

"I kind of walk around with paper towels and my universal cleaner at all times," she said. "I've always done it. The rest of the family, they're used to me."



