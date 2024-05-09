Kris Jenner reveals she has a “cyst and a small tumour"

The reality TV matriarch disclosed the news in a trailer for season five of The Kardashians. "I had my scan," she tells her family as she sits alongside her partner Corey Gamble. "They discovered a cyst and a small tumour." The trailer doesn't give any further detail about the tumour, or where it's been found. Cameras show daughter Khloe looking shocked, and Kendall comforting Kylie as she gets upset. Kris, 68, had a hip replacement in 2022, which was documented on the show. She admitted the procedure was challenging because it made her realise she is getting older.