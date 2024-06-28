Kris Jenner in tears as she tells Kardashians about tumour discovery

The 68-year-old reality star is the matriarch of the Kardashian clan and, in a preview of next week's episode of their Hulu show, she is seen struggling to share troubling medical news. In the teaser clip, Kris is joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and they are all sat at a dining table together. The manager is shown wiping away tears while emotionally announcing, "I wanted to tell you guys something. I had my scan. And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something."