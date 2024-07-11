Kris Jenner undergoes hysterectomy
Kris recently confirmed she needed her ovaries removed after a tumour was found. However, on the latest episode of The Kardashians Kris revealed she had also decided to remove her uterus. The star told her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick in a clip from the 11 July episode that she’s not going to ‘give anything a chance to grow anywhere.’ “I'm gonna have a hysterectomy. It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call."