Kris Kristofferson dies aged 88

The legendary country singer turned haggard movie star "passed away peacefully" at his home in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday according to a statement released by his family on Sunday, obtained by the Guardian. "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all." After abandoning a military career for music in the mid 1960s, Kristofferson wrote songs that were hits for artists including Janis Joplin, Gladys Knight and Johnny Cash, as well as topping the country music charts.