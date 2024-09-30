Kris Kristofferson, US country music superstar and actor, dies at 88

Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar who rose to fame as a country music superstar and Hollywood actor, has died at 88. Kristofferson passed away peacefully at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, surrounded by family, according to spokeswoman Ebie McFarland. No cause of death was provided.

Starting in the late 1960s, the Brownsville, Texas native wrote such country and rock ‘n’ roll standards as “Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” "For the Good Times" and "Me and Bobby McGee." Kristofferson was a singer himself, but many of his songs were best known as performed by others, whether Ray Price crooning “For the Good Times” or Janis Joplin belting out “Me and Bobby McGee.”

He starred opposite Ellen Burstyn in director Martin Scorsese's 1974 film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” starred opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 “A Star Is Born,” and acted alongside Wesley Snipes in Marvel’s “Blade” in 1998.

"There's no better songwriter alive than Kris Kristofferson," Nelson said during a November 2009 award ceremony for Kristofferson held by BMI. “Everything he writes is a standard and we're all just going to have to live with that.”

In a 2006 interview with The Associated Press, he said he might not have had a career without Cash.

