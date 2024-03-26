Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald’s nationwide. How to get a free one

McDonald’s customers will soon be able to get a Krispy Kreme doughnut with their morning coffee.

The fast food giant on Tuesday, March 26, announced its expanded partnership with the Charlotte-based bakery chain that will bring fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The phased rollout starts later this year, and nationwide availability is expected by the end of 2026, according to a news release.

To mark the occasion, customers can receive a free original glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme shops Tuesday, March 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. No purchase is necessary.

“Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, said in the release.

News of the expansion follows a limited-time test at McDonald’s restaurants in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, in 2022, McClatchy News reported. Doughnuts were delivered to restaurants daily with the option to order in-store or at the drive-thru.

McDonald’s customers will have the same options this time around.

The Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be ordered individually or in a six-pack throughout the day, while supplies last, according to the release.

Doughnut lovers will have their pick of three Krispy Kreme classics:

Original glazed

Chocolate iced with sprinkles

Chocolate iced kreme filled

Pricing information wasn’t available.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

