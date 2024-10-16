Kristen Bell Admits She’s Never Seen Her 2008 Rom-Com “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” 'In Its Entirety'

The admission came as Bell rewatched some of her classics for 'Vanity Fair'

Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Kristen Bell as Sarah Marshall in 2008's 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'

The well-loved 2008 rom-com Forgetting Sarah Marshall remains one of Kristen Bell’s most iconic roles — but it turns out she’s never actually seen the movie!

In a video with Vanity Fair, Bell rewatched clips from some of her most popular projects, during which she confessed to never sitting down to watch the whole film.

“This is such a funny movie. I have not seen this movie,” she confessed. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it in its entirety. Maybe at the screening.”

Forgetting Sarah Marshall was a box office hit, scoring a whopping $105.8 million on release. Bell played the titular Sarah Marshall, a popular TV actress who had just split from her boyfriend Peter Bretter, played by the film’s writer, Jason Segel.

Universal Pictures; Courtesy of IMDB The stars of 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' in 2008

“Jason did such a good job writing this movie, Jason and Nick Stoller, our director,” Bell, 44, continued. “Wow, it’s hard for me to take any credit for this movie because this was so early on I did not know what I was doing I was so happy just to be chosen.”

She then confessed that the audition process was “wild,” as she was in the process of filming Veronica Mars at the same time, and the audition materials said she would need to know how to improv. (“I can pretend to know how to improv,” Bell joked.)

Following a “Fraturday” of filming Veronica Mars — a.k.a. starting on Friday and ending early in the morning on Saturday — Bell recounted how she drove three hours from San Diego to Los Angeles to audition after cramming the material in between takes on set.

“I did not sleep that night … and then I drove up to Los Angeles and auditioned at like one in the afternoon on no sleep,” she said. “And somehow in that blackout booked this role and I will forever be grateful.”



Bell revealed she received the news that Veronica Mars had been canceled while she was filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall. After watching the scene in which her character laments to the ex-boyfriend that her own show was canceled, Bell admitted filming the scene was a very “meta moment” for her.

"The irony was so thick because I think I was just talking in the first person that I found out that the job that I had had for three years had been canceled," she recalled, "and that happened to be the subject matter of the scene.”

Read the original article on People.