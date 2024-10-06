Kristen Bell apologised to parents for getting Frozen’s Let It Go ‘stuck in their head’

The 44-year-old actress starred in the Disney musical movie as Anna, and while she considers herself “very, very lucky” to have been a part of such a big cinematic hit, she admitted she’s had to say sorry to parents for the earworm song.

She told People magazine: “I’ve apologised to a few parents for getting those songs stuck in their head, but I consider myself very, very lucky to be a part of that juggernaut.”

‘The Good Place’ star added several people still didn’t know she had sang in the animated film, though stressed the confusion was understandable since her face doesn’t appear in the blockbuster.

She said: “Why would they know that was me. It’s not our faces in the movie.”

After starring in the picture and its 2019 sequel, Bell said she would rather move away from hard-hitting roles in favour of parts that were lighter.

She said: “I’m definitely drawn to projects where I think I’m going to have a good time rather than go through some intense hardship and hope for a creative outcome.”

The actress could most recently be seen in the Netflix series ‘Nobody Wants This’, where she plays an agnostic sex podcast producer who falls in love with mild-mannered rabbi Noah, as played by Adam Brody.

Bell explained she was attracted to the project because it was able to tackle both light-hearted themes as well as “more serious topics” about love.

She said: “I liked it so much because it felt like a very modern take on romance, and the characters are not 22, they’re like 38.

“It addresses everything from the perils of dating apps to more serious topics like what it actually mean for people with different backgrounds and outlooks on life to bridge those differences in the name of love.”