Kristen Bell Defends Dax Shepherd for Chewing Gum She Took Out of Her Mouth: 'It Was Very Cute'

"It was the indicator, after we had been talking and chatting for awhile and I was like, 'Oh this guy’s kinda cute and special,'" Bell said

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Kristen Bell (left) and Dax Shepard (right)

Kristen Bell has something to say to anyone criticizing her husband Dax Shepard

On the Monday, Sept. 23 episode of The View, the Nobody Wants This star discussed the early days of her relationship with Shepard. When co-host Sunny Hostin asked her about a story Shepard had previously shared, which garnered some negative attention, Bell took the opportunity to clear the air.

“Dax also said that on your second meeting, he took the gum that you had been chewing and put it in his own mouth,” Hostin explained. “Now, that move really divided the hosts, the audience as well. Did that gross you out at the time or is it hot?”

“Let me start with the fact that, that’s not meant to create a divide,” the actress, 44, replied. “He didn’t ask you to take his gum, did he? Okay, then there really shouldn’t be a divide about this. It was an experience we had.”

She continued: “I personally thought it was very cute and it was the indicator, after we had been talking and chatting for awhile and I was like, ‘Oh this guy’s kinda cute and special.’ And the I guess I was being flirty and took it out of my mouth and then he took it. And I was like, ‘well…’ I said, ‘Understood.’”

Steve Granitz/WireImage Dax Shepard (left) and Kristen Bell (right)

Ana Navarro then chimed in to question, “How long had you been chewing it and what was the flavor?”

“Two, three days and it had no flavor,” Bell replied.

This isn’t the first story the couple has had to address publicly lately. On Sept. 9, during the season 5 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, Shepard, 45, joked about the rumors he and his actress wife heard about themselves being swingers.

“There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties, this was in the tabloids,” the Armchair Expert host recalled. “My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’”

He added that although it was “teasing, of course, because they know us and they know we are not hosting swinger parties,” Shepard played along with the bit.

“I just thought that was great to receive a text from [Jimmy] Kimmel saying, ‘My feelings are quite hurt that Molly [McNearney, his wife] and I weren’t invited to this swingers party,’” Shepard laughed. “[It] was very funny.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kristen Bell (left) and Dax Shepard (right)

Shepard and Bell first met in 2007, later getting married in 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8.

When asked about the secret to her long-lasting marriage, the Frozen star offered her advice to Entertainment Tonight in September 2023

"Common goals, seek them out,” she said. “Our kids are a common goal, right?" she said. "People are like, 'Oh, I wouldn't be able to work with my husband or wife or partner.' For me, I want another common goal with him. I respect him so much creatively. I have so much trust in him. Of course, I want him to be my director or my scene partner."

She added: "Sometimes if we're ever on the verge of a fight, one of us will say — it's usually Dax — 'I feel like 8-year-old Dax right now.’ And I'm able to see him like I see my kids, which is in a very different way and go, 'Oh yeah, you're a little person that had trauma and triggers and it's not about me.’”

Nobody Wants This premieres Sept. 26 on Netflix.



