Kristen Bell reveals NSFW joke hidden in Frozen song lyrics

Kristen Bell has revealed the cheeky NSFW joke hidden in the lyrics of a song from the Disney animated film, Frozen.

In the 2013 family musical, Bell assumed the voice of Princess Anna and belted a beautiful medley, which included the hit, “For the First Time in Forever.”

According to the 44-year-old actor, a naughty joke was subtly snuck into the powerful ballad. During Princess Anna’s performance, as she readies the castle for a grand event, she sings: “Why have a ballroom with no balls?”

“How did we get that joke in there? Come on,” Bell questioned, as she watched the clip from the film during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

The Nobody Wants This star originally made it seem like she had no idea the line was approved, after some executives didn’t go for the joke. “We slid it in under the radar,” she confessed.

Kristen Bell snuck a NSFW joke into the hit Frozen song, ‘For the First Time in Forever’ (Getty Images)

“It almost didn’t make it in, but then we were like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not what it means. Don’t be a perv,’” Bell noted.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor returned to the studio as Princess Anna in 2019 for the film’s sequel, Frozen 2. While being cast as a Disney princess was a dream come true for Bell, her children – Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine – haven’t been as ecstatic about the franchise. Still, Bell explained how thankful they are for their mother’s role in the animated movie.

“They certainly appreciate it in the fact that they can go to college because of it, but they’re not part of the Frozen phenomenon,” Bell admitted. “Because kids are meant to make you feel grounded and they are meant to reject things their parents are involved in.

Bell says her kids aren’t interested in the Frozen franchise (Disney)

“Even if they secretly liked it, they would never tell me,” she added.

Bell approached the role of Princess Anna differently compared to the other portrayals of Disney princesses. According to the Gossip Girl star, she believed that many princesses in other Disney films acted the same. When it came to Frozen, Bell wanted her character to be a bit more nuanced.

“I want her to wake up with drool in her mouth and I want her to snore and I want her to talk too much and too fast and wear her heart on her sleeve and trip over things, like the real quirk for a girl who is lovable, but not as put together,” Bell explained.

Looking back, she described her experience working on Frozen as a “collaborative process,” in which she was allowed to “take the reins.”