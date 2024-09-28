Kristen Bell Reveals She Didn’t Know Where “Gossip Girl” Was Filmed, Despite Being the Show’s Narrator

The actress, 44, gave voice to the mysterious Gossip Girl

The CW;Olivia Wong/Getty Blake Lively and Leighton Meester on 'Gossip Girl'; Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell may be the voice of Gossip Girl, but to the actress, the Upper East Side could've been anywhere.

In an interview with Bustle — alongside Adam Brody, her costar in the new Netflix series Nobody Wants This — Bell, 44, reveals that she didn't even know where the show was filmed until recently.

"The funny thing is, as Gossip Girl, I was only on a microphone in Los Angeles; I was never shooting with them," Bell tells Brody, 44. "I didn't even know where they shot. Where'd they shoot that show?" she asks him.

"Um, Montreal," Brody, who is married to Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester, replies jokingly.

"Okay, first time hearing of it," Bell responds.

"Well, New York," Brody continues, laughing.

"Oh, New York. You were joking?" Bell says, realizing Brody had been messing with her. "You can see how involved she was," Brody adds. Bell explains that when filming for the show, all she would do is simply get on the mic and "give the sass."

During the interview, the two also discussed their relationships with Meester. Bell first met Meester when she guest-starred on Veronica Mars, Bell's 2004 mystery-drama series.

"That's where I first learned and knew her, and I had a lot of scenes together with her," she says. "The episode was a very cool one because was she or was she not sleeping with a teacher? ... She's wonderful in it."

"But that's where I know her from, but we haven't talked about Gossip Girl that much," she continues.

"No, we haven't talked about it much," Brody adds, echoing sentiments he shared with InStyle earlier this week.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Adam Brody and Kristen Bell at a 2024 screening of 'Nobody Wants This'

Since Gossip Girl, Bell has taken up roles in a number of movies and shows including Frozen and The Good Place. But while she's hard at work during the day, she told PEOPLE in a recent interview that when with her husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters Lincoln and Delta, she always tries to be present.

"I've been practicing trying to say no over the last couple of years, and it's very hard, but I have to remind myself that time is the only non-renewable resource I have," she said, noting that she's often a "people-pleaser."

"I always want to be helpful," Bell added. "But if I have an hour to myself, truly with the pace I feel like I'm running at sometimes with a career and two kids and two dogs and all the things, sometimes I just sit. I like Audible, so I'll listen to a book just to sit, just to pause. I like pausing a lot. I find it vital."



