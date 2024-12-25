Kristen Bell Reveals “Wicked”-Inspired Christmas Tree Complete with Ruby Slippers and Yellow-Brick Road

Last year Bell and her husband Dax Shepard went with a Grinch theme for their Christmas tree

Kristen Bell has chosen quite the “popular” theme for her Christmas tree!

The Nobody Wants This star, 44, unveiled her family’s Christmas tree decorations on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 25, which appeared to be inspired by one of the year’s hit films, Wicked, and the classic The Wizard of Oz.

In the photo that the actress shared, her tree appeared to have a yellow brick roadway leading up to it with a pair of legs (signifying the Wicked Witch of the East) peaking out beneath the tree. The legs wore the iconic red ruby slippers from the 1939 Judy Garland-starring movie.

The tree featured pink and red baubles and pink ribbon with two unique Christmas tree toppers that appeared to represent Wicked’s lead characters, Glinda and Elphaba. One topper featured blonde hair, a pink dress and angel wings, while the other featured a green dress, green angel wings and even a dark black witch’s pointy hat.

Behind the tree, a yellow sign reading “Caution: Flying Monkeys Ahead” could be seen. Some gifts underneath the tree also seemed to match the theme, with green boxes and a pink- and red-wrapped gift.

It’s no surprise that Bell opted to go with a Wizard of Oz theme, as she previously revealed that she was a fan of Wicked, so much so that she even took her choir to go see it.

In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 26, the Frozen actress shared a series of videos showing the choir enjoying the movie and even getting up to dance along to Jonathan Bailey’s rendition of “Dancing Through Life.” The choir could even be heard singing along to Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity.”

“What’s it like when you take your Choir too see the @wickedmovie ?? I’m glad you asked . 🩷💚🩷💚,” Bell captioned the post.

“Thank you @jonmchu forever and for good xo,” she added, referring to the film's director, Jon M. Chu.

The theme for Bell and husband Dax Shepard’s Christmas tree last year was the Grinch. It even featured the full-bodied character sticking his head into the lopsided tree. Showing off the decorated pine on Instagram, Shepard wrote, "You may have heard...about the Christmas tree that scared the s--- out of me."

However, while the couple often goes all out for their holiday themes, Bell has admitted that it does come with a cost to make her daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 10, happy.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell's Christmas tree

"To all my moms on Christmas morning- I see you. 💜 the fatigue is REAL. Do what you need to do with no regrets. 💜🎄💜," the mom shared alongside a video showing herself opening the door to her refrigerator in the video and grabbing a Red Bull.



